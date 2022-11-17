Clarksville Police Department taking applications for Wellness Counselor Position

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is accepting applications for the Wellness Counselor position that was recently added to the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) staff.

This is a stand-alone position in the Wellness Series. Provides a range of assessments, diagnostic, therapeutic, and/or case management services for police officers, civilian staff, and/or their families, as appropriate to the specific expectations of the position.

Provides counseling to police officers, civilian staff, and/or their families during and following crisis situations.

Information regarding the job description, benefits, examples of duties, and qualifications can be found at the following link: http://bit.ly/3gbKNNy