Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces that the banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over a million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk.

The grand opening will be on November 22nd from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at McGregor Park Riverwalk and Museum. The official lighting ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the lights being turned on shortly after.

The family-friendly event will include:

Visit with Santa.

Free cookies for the first 400 are provided by Chealsey’s Cookie Jar.

Dance performances by Cast & Crowns and Natalie’s Dance Network.

Food vendors Countryside Coffee, Green Plantain LLC, Sassy’s, Poppin’ in the City, and Big Kahuna’s Island Grill LLC.

Following the grand opening, the light display will be open nightly through January 2nd, 2022.

5:00pm-10:00pm Sunday-Thursday

5:00pm-11:00pm Friday & Saturday

Christmas on the Cumberland is free and open to the public.

Visit with Santa

An opportunity to visit with Santa will be available on two additional nights in December from 6:00pm-8:00pm.

Saturday, December 10th

Saturday, December 17th

McGregor Park is located at 640 North Riverside Drive in Clarksville, Tennessee.

