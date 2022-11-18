31.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, November 19, 2022
News

Clarksville Police Department responds to Pedestrian Stuck on Providence Boulevard at D Street

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Providence Boulevard near D Street.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:10pm when a vehicle traveling south on Providence Boulevard struck a pedestrian.

The southbound lanes of Providence Boulevard are shut down and traffic is being diverted onto Oak Street. The pedestrian has been taken to Tennova Healthcare and their status is unknown at this time.


FACT investigators are en route to the scene and there is no other information available for release at this time.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Burton, 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.

