Clarksville’s Customs House Museum December 2022 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in Dember at the Museum include Tennessee Watercolor Society Biennial Traveling Exhibition, Jill Mayo: Paper Dreams, Of Thread & Lace, Lori Putnam: Far from Home, Noel Night, Storytime & Craft, The Snowflake Special Experience.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Tennessee Watercolor Society Biennial Traveling Exhibition

December 1st – January 29th | Kimbrough Gallery

Active since 1971, the Tennessee Watercolor Society (TnWS) is a membership organization dedicated to elevating the stature of watercolor painting and educating the public about the significance of the art form.

This traveling show, sponsored by the Lyndhurst Foundation, features 30 paintings selected from the 2022 Juried Biennial Exhibition.

Jill Mayo: Paper Dreams

December 1st – January 29th | Lobby

Artist Jill Mayo’s whimsical 3-D paper structures are hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind and full of surprises. Originally from North Jersey, Mayo now calls Tennessee home. Experienced in many mediums, all of her art tells a story.

Of Thread & Lace

Through January 1st | Harvill Gallery

Enjoy the intricate details and delicate stitchery of this curated assortment of needlepoint, lace and embroidery.

Vestige: Artists Creating Through Grief

Through January 1st | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

This invitational exhibition features works by artists who process grief and loss through art, including award-winning artists like Alia El Bermani, Gaela Erwin, Cynthia Billingsley, David Iacovazzi-Pau, Kelly Hider, Mitzi Cross and Will Dargie.

A Simpler Life: Photographs by Carl Wilson

Through January 2nd | Jostens Gallery

In this new series of photographs, Carl Wilson features scenes of the land, animals and people of rural Kentucky.

Lori Putnam: Far from Home

Through January 3rd | Crouch Gallery

Recognized for her expressive brushwork, contemporary compositions and intelligent use of color, Nashville native Lori Putnam paints small to medium-sized works en plein air and creates large paintings in her studio. Far from Home features works inspired by her world travels.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

December 1st, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Free to the public

The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

Noel Night

December 1st, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Free to the public

Join us for a festive evening with fun and special discounts at Seasons: The Museum Store! Find unique and thoughtful gifts from small businesses and local artists. Enjoy a children’s craft, the F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains, holiday treats, live music from Red River Breeze and a special guest from the North Pole!

Fifth Saturday Donation Day

December 31st, 10:00am – 5:00pm

Fifth Saturday is Donation Day! During any month with five Saturdays, on the fifth Saturday, any monetary donation to the Museum is your admission.

Museum Programs

Storytime & Craft

Dec 1st & 15th, 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us in the Family Art Studio to read our favorite children’s books and create fun crafts!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

The Snowflake Special Experience

Dec ember 11th, 1:30pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3-12, with adult

$8.00 ticket, $5.00 for members; tickets are for children only, adults do not need a ticket

All aboard the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center’s Snowflake Special Experience! Put on your pajamas for a magical day of watching the model trains run, reading a favorite holiday story, working with others to build a train city and making a train craft to take home.

Each ticket holder will receive a keepsake sleigh bell to take home. The train conductor says to expect a visit from Santa for photo opportunities! Parents and other family members are invited, but only children with tickets will receive the keepsake.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains: The Snowflake Special

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season – check out the Snowflake Special, exclusively for the holidays!

Seasons: The Museum Store

Holiday Sale

Offer expires December 23rd, 2022

Find unique gifts and stocking stuffers at Seasons: The Museum Store! Receive 15% off your entire purchase; members receive 25% off.

Holiday Schedule

Christmas

The Museum is closed on Christmas Eve (12/24) and Christmas Day (12/25).

New Year’s

The Museum is open on New Year’s Eve (12/31) and closed on New Year’s Day (1/1).

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org