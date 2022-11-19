Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting November 19th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of milling and paving operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard) SR 48 (College Street) and SR 112 (North Second Street/University Avenue)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excluding Holiday Restrictions), there will be lane closures for milling and paving operations.

SR 13

There will be work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, (Excluding Holiday Restrictions) traffic is currently running in its final alignment, there will be temporary lane closures for the final phase of construction at various locations throughout the project. Mayhew Road is now open.

Davidson County

I-24

There will be grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic, and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30).

Nightly, excluding weekends, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excluding Holiday Restrictions) there will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.

I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (SR 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pike to 46th Avenue for paving, striping, and deck seal repair.



The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange



Daily, 10:00am – 2:00pm, There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 11/18 and 11/22.



11/22 8:00pm – 4:00am, There will be a lane closure for the removal of light poles.

SR-1 (Broadway) Bridge over CSX and 11th Avenue

Thurs 11/17, Fri 11/18, & Mon 11/21, 9:00pm, 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 WB between 2nd Avenue and Demonbreum Street to construct a lay-down yard.

I-65

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65

11/20, 4:30am – 11:00am, There will be a double right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on I-65 SB/I-24 EB, near exit 87 (W. Trinity Lane), to install overhead sign structure.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excluding Holiday Restrictions) There will be left and right shoulder closures on I-65 SB for overhead sign footing installation, installation of overhead sign and clean up.

I-65 & SR 245

There will be grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm & 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excluding Holiday Restrictions) there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

Robertson County

I-65

There will be grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving on I-65.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, (Excluding Holiday Restrictions),There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance and preparation for traffic shifts on north side of project, one lane will remain open at all times.

Maintenance and Utilities

Davidson County – I-24

Milling and Paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on EB lanes from MM 53 – 63.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.