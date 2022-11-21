Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball falls to Davidson, 62-41

Savannah, GA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team dropped a 62-41 decision against Davidson in its first game of the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic, Monday, at Enmarket Arena.

The Governors were outscored 16-6 in the first quarter in which they were held to 3-for-11 from the field, while the Wildcats connected on four of their seven shots from the field, including a pair of three-pointers.

Davidson jumped out to a 16-2 lead in the first eight minutes of the first quarter before Tiya Douglas scored Austin Peay State University’s second basket off a pass from Liz Gibbs. Gibbs then closed the first quarter with her first make with less than a minute remaining in the opening frame.

Davidson opened the second quarter on a 4-0 run before Mahogany Vaught knocked down APSU’s first three with 6:38 remaining to trim DC’s lead to 21-9. Anala Nelson then scored her first three-pointer to halt a 6-0 Davidson run, while Jada Roberson made back-to-back free throws to bring APSU within 13. It was the closest the Govs would get in the opening half, the Wildcats scored back-to-back baskets to take a 30-14 lead into the half.

Gibbs scored the Govs’ first points of the second half on a pair of free throws, before Kaiden Glenn knocked down her lone three in what was APSU’s final points of the penultimate frame.

Austin Peay State University had its best quarter in the fourth, outscoring Davidson, 22-15 and making a game-high 11 free throws and five field goals.

After Davidson extended its lead to 30 following its first basket of the quarter, Vaught split a pair of free throws before making her second three-pointer of the day.

A pair of Yamia Johnson free throws cut the APSU Govs’ deficit to 58-30 with 4:50 remaining the fourth quarter. Despite finishing the game on a 13-4 run following Johnson’s free throws, the APSU Govs dropped their first game of the Hostilo Community Classic, 62-41.

The Difference

Austin Peay State University’s 11 made field goals. The Governors were held to just 11 makes in the game while the Wildcats went 23-for-51 from the field. The APSU Govs were held to three or fewer makes in each of the first three quarters

Inside the Box Score

The Governors fell to 0-3 all-time against the Wildcats.

Shamarre Hale earned her first start as a Governor.

Mahogany Vaught knocked down a season-best three three-pointers against the Wildcats

Yamia Johnson improved to 14-14 from the charity stripe this season after going 2-2 against Davidson.

Coach’s Corner

With head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young

Opening thoughts… “I am a little disappointed in this one. We have not had an outing that we came out as flat as we did tonight. We’ll get back to the drawing board and figure out why… I just felt that our effort and energy was not the usual effort and energy of this women’s basketball team.”

Looking ahead to Fairleigh Dickinson… “The good thing about being the first game tomorrow is that our routine will look a little more normal. Our student-athletes will be able to come in, stretch and get up more shots before we come back to the locker room to give our pregame talk. Hopefully, more familiarity will help us make this feel more like home. We are going to come in with a lot more effort and energy tomorrow against Fairleigh Dickinson.”

About the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

2022-23 Record: 3-1 (0-0 NEC)

2021-22 Record: 19-12 (15-3 NEC)

2021 Season Result: After claiming the 2021-22 Northeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Regular Season Championship, Fairleigh Dickinson was upset by No. 7 Bryant in the tournament’s semifinals. FDU’s season ended following a 67-45 loss against Seton Hall in the first round of the WNIT.

Returners/Newcomers: 12/4

Notable Returner: A Preseason All-NEC selection, Chloe Wilson averaged 12.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Knights last season, earning her a Third Team All-NEC selection. This season, Wilson is averaging 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Series History: First meeting

The Knights at the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic: Fairleigh Dickinson opened its stay at the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic with a 63-51 win against Illinois-Chicago despite going 1-for-14 from three-point range against the Flames.

Wilson led all FDU scorers with 26 points, 14 of which came from the charity stripe.

The Knights made of their 14 fourth-quarter shots, outscoring UIC, 27-20 in the final frame.