Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to hold quarterly meetings on December 2nd

Clarksville, TN – On December 2nd, 2022 the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its quarterly meetings throughout the day at 317 College Street on campus.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, the Executive Committee, the Business, and Finance Committee, and the Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter.

The full board will meet at 10:00am or at the conclusion of the Audit Committee meeting, whichever is later. The board will discuss several items, including a Fall 2022 enrollment update and an update on admissions for the Fall 2023 semester.

To watch the meetings, visit this Zoom link. Meeting agendas will be posted in advance on the APSU Board of Trustees website.

For information on the meeting, contact the secretary to the board at clarkc@apsu.edu.