Montgomery County Safety, Risk Director Jennifer Hood elected to Serve as Tennessee President of TN PRIMA

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Safety & Risk Director Jennifer Hood was elected by her Tennessee peers to serve as the next president of the Tennessee Public Risk Management Association (TN PRIMA).

The announcement was made earlier this month at the annual TN PRIMA conference in Nashville.

Hood has worked for the county for 14 years and strives to encourage a safe work environment, lower insurance costs, and provide proper care for employees who are injured at work. She will serve as TN PRIMA President for the next two years.

“I am both humbled and honored to serve as the TN PRIMA President. The Tennessee Chapter will continue to focus on creating a safety culture in our workplaces and equipping our Risk Professionals with proactive safety lifelines.” said Hood.

TN PRIMA is the state organization for PRIMA which is the largest risk management association in the world dedicated to benefitting the public risk management community for more than 40 years.

Membership for PRIMA is made up of more than 1,400 entities that are able to use the Association as a one-stop shop for education, training, risk resources, and networking. PRIMA is overseen by an independent board of six directors made up of public risk professionals throughout the United States.

Info on Montgomery County Risk Management can by found at https://mcgtn.org/risk-management. Details on TnPRIMA are at www.tnprima.wildapricot.org