Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball comes up short against Illinois-Chicago, 62-59

Savannah, GA – Graduate students Yamia Johnson and Shamarre Hale combined for 36 points in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team’s 62-59 loss against Illinois-Chicago, Wednesday, at Enmark Arena.

Austin Peay (3-3) battled back from a 14-point deficit, but were unable to complete their second-straight double-digit comeback and dropped their midseason tournament finale.

The Govs and Flames (5-1) traded scores scored to begin Wednesday’s game, before Illinois-Chicago took the game’s first multi-score advantage with 3:23 remaining in the opening quarter off a pair of free throws.

Yamia Johnson knocked down a pair of free throws – her 21st and 22nd of the season – to trim the Govs’ deficit to 12-9 on APSU’s next possession and hit her first of three three-pointers three possessions later. The Flames answered with five-straight points and took a 19-13 lead into the second quarter.

Johnson was nearly perfect on the court for the APSU Govs in the opening quarter, going 2-for-3 from the field, 1-for-1 from deep and 3-for-3 from the charity stripe, scoring eight of APSU’s 13 points.

Johnson opened the second quarter with her second three-pointer; however, UIC answered Johnson’s quarter-opening score with three-straight threes to take a 28-16 lead and force an APSU timeout with 6:16 remaining in the quarter.

After UIC extended their five-minute, 9-0 scoring run out of the timeout on a layup, Hale began a scoring run of her own, scoring nine-straight points for APSU which included a pair of converted three-point plays, to trim the Flames’ lead to 34-25 with 1:28 remaining in the half.

Hale and Johnson scored 27 of Austin Peay State University’s 28 first-half points, combining to shoot 68.2 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line. The APSU Govs only other score in the opening half came on a Jada Roberson free throw four minutes into the contest.

After Mariah Adams scored her first basket to open the third quarter, senior Liz Gibbs knocked down her second-career three-pointer – and first as a Gov – midway through the frame to trim UIC’s lead to 46-39 with 4:20 remaining.

Adams followed Gibbs’ three with a pair of free throws to bring the Govs within five – the closest the game had been since Johnson’s second-quarter three. The Flames maintained their multi-score advantage into the fourth quarter and led 51-45 entering the final 10 minutes.

The APSU Govs opened the final frame on a 4-0 run after Roberson’s second basket and a pair of free throws by Gibbs. While the Flames regained a six-point prior to the media timeout, Johnson converted a three-point play out of the break to bring the Govs back within one score.

After exchanging baskets throughout the next four minutes, an Adams floater with under 40 seconds remaining brought the APSU Govs back within one, and following the UIC’s Jaida McCloud splitting a pair of free throws 30 seconds later, Yamia Johnson was fouled with 1.1 seconds remaining.

The Lexington, South Carolina native made her first attempt to earn her second 20-point performance of the season, but missed the second.

Austin Peay State University fouled the Flames’ Keona Schenk, who went 2-for-2 from the line, with under a second remaining and were unable to get a last-second shot up before time expired.

The Difference

UIC’s 11-0 run in the second quarter. While the Govs were able to cut into UIC’s 14-point lead following their 11-0 run spanning over five minutes in the third quarter, they were never able to fully recover from it.

The Flames made three of their five three-pointers of the game in the run, forced four APSU turnovers and held APSU to 0-for-4 from the field in the run.

Inside the Box Score

The APSU Govs dropped to 1-1 against first-time opponents this season.

Austin Peay State University finished the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic 1-2, with a win against Fairleigh Dickinson and losses against the Flames and Davidson.

Liz Gibbs hit her first three-pointer as a Gov with 4:20 remaining in the third quarter.

Yamia Johnson recorded her second 20-point outing this season.

Johnson’s six made field goals were tied for her second-most this season, trailing only a nine-field goal outing against Cumberland, November 7th.

