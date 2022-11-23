57.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 24, 2022
City of Clarksville announces offices will be close for Thanksgiving

Offices will resume regular hours on Monday, November 28th

Happy Thanksgiving

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – All City of Clarksville administrative offices will close Thursday, November 24th, and Friday, November 25th, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Clarksville Transit System buses will not run on Thanksgiving Day but will resume routine services on Friday.


Clarksville Gas and Water Department

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW)administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Monday.

In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature; will be operational.

The customer service center payment drop box at 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour. Kiosk pay sites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and at Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be open for regular office hours on Wednesday and be closed Thursday and Friday.


In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for service and bill-paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Monday, November 28th, for regular hours.

