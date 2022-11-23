Clarksville Police Department searches for Missing Person Jason Spencer

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 49-year-old Jason Spencer (white male). His son reported him missing on November 14th but stated he left their house on Rebecca Lane on November 9th at around 3:00am.

He may be in a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500 (TN tag 919-BGLM).

If anyone sees Jason or knows of his whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Spears at 931.648.0656, ext. 5706.