Dining out this Thanksgiving? These Clarksville Restaurants will be Open

Clarksville, TN – Most people on Thanksgiving Day will be spending it with family and friends around the dinner table enjoying a traditional holiday meal. For those who do not wish to cook, the options are somewhat limited as most of the restaurants in Clarksville will be closed.

The following sit-down restaurants are going to be open on Thanksgiving Day:

Cracker Barrel

Guests who wish to gather around Cracker Barrel’s roaring fireplace to create memories with family and friends on Thanksgiving Day can enjoy a traditional Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal, complete with roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing and gravy, country green beans, sweet potato casserole topped with pecans, cranberry relish and more. Enjoy in-store or to-go for only $14.99 on November 24th starting at 11:00am.

Begin your savory Thanksgiving meal with another returning favorite, Blackberry Tea, our refreshing signature iced tea with added sweet blackberry flavor.

Then try a festive twist on a holiday classic with Country Fried Turkey, which includes tender turkey filets, hand-breaded and fried ‘til crispy, and topped with creamy, herbed pan gravy, sides and bread.

Complete your meal with new Loaded Mashed Potatoes, creamy homestyle mashed potatoes, loaded with bacon crumbles, Colby cheese and green onions.

A variety of whole, fresh-baked pies will be available to create a sweet ending to a holiday meal.

They will also be serving their complete normal menu if turkey just isn’t your thing.

Cracker Barrel

200 Cracker Barrel Drive

931.645.1446

Golden Corral

Golden Corral will be serving Thanksgiving Dinner with all the fixin’s all day on Thursday, November 24th.

The holiday buffet this year includes turkey, ham, and a new holiday beef roast.

Open from 10:00am to 8:00pm, the Golden Corral will offer various holiday meal options to go.

Holiday Hours

November 23rd: 10:00am-9:00pm

November 24th: (Thanksgiving) 10:00am-8:00pm

November 25th: (Black Friday) 8:00am-9:30pm

Golden Corral

2811 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

931.906.9101

Shoney’s

At Shoney’s, we consider all of our customers family. That’s why we are continuing our tradition this year with our All-You-Care-To-Eat Thanksgiving Feast!

Join us on Thanksgiving Day for all your homestyle holiday favorites available for dine-in or to-go. The Thanksgiving Day Feast begins at 11:00am. Free slice of pumpkin pie with purchase of fresh food bar.

Hours Thursday, Thanksgiving Day are: 6:00am–9:00pm

Shoney’s

3083 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

931.553.0830

IHOP

IHOP, one of America’s favorite restaurants for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, will be open on Thanksgiving day.

“Many of our guests have found a fun new tradition of eating breakfast at IHOP on Thanksgiving day for convenience and ease,” said Natalia Franco, IHOP’s senior vice president, marketing. “With Black Friday shopping hours extended into Thanksgiving day this year, IHOP is the perfect place to fuel up and enjoy a coffee or meal before and after shopping.”

If you have a craving for pancakes on Thanksgiving morning, you might just be in luck. Treat yourself to one of the new holiday menu items, like Pumpkin Spice Pancakes, Gingersnap Hot Chocolate or Ginersnap Milkshake.

IHOP is open 24 hours a day.

IHOP

2819 B, Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

931.503.0911

IHOP

1602 Haynes Street

931.614.0768

China King

China King Buffet will be offering its normal Chinese buffet options. They are going to be open from 11:00am to 6:00pm on Thanksgiving Day.

“Last year we were really busy. We had a lot of single people, and families that just didn’t want to cook,” said Owner William Yip. “We would like to invite anyone looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving to come to China King to celebrate Thanksgiving with our family.”

China King Buffet

2088 Lowes Drive

931.645.8998

Waffle House

Waffle House is open 24 hours a day and will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Want a delicious breakfast on Thanksgiving, then look no further than your local Waffle House. Come out and get your waffles or eggs with some hashbrowns smothered and covered.

Waffle House will have its standard menu available for lunch and dinner as well.

Waffle House

1931 Madison Street

931.561.1119

Waffle House

Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

931.551.3598

Waffle House

734 North Riverside Drive

931.552.0720

Waffle House

1114 State Road 76

921.358.3404

Waffle House

1683 A Fort Campbell Boulevard

931.553.8805

Waffle House

3323 Fort Campbell Boulevard

931.431.3999