APSU Volleyball has Four Govs named to CSC Academic All-District Teams

Greenwood, IN – The College Sports Communicators (CSC), previously the College Sports Information Directors of America, named four Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s volleyball student-athletes to its 2022 Academic All-District© Women’s Volleyball Teams.

Junior middle blocker Maggie Keenan, senior setter Kelsey Mead, senior right-side hitter Mikayla Powell, and senior right-side hitter Tegan Seyring were named to the NCAA Division I Academic All-District© Women’s Volleyball Teams.

Keenan, of Franklin, Tennessee, is an agriculture major with a concentration in pre-vet medicine and has a 3.59 grade-point average. She led the APSU Govs with 76 blocks (0.92 per set) despite missing a month of the season due to injury while also posting 125 kills (1.51 per set).

Keenan was an Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll selection last season and has been named to the Austin Peay State University Dean’s List each of her four semesters.

Mead, of Tallahassee, Florida, became the eighth Austin Peay setter to record 2,000 career assists, posting 648 assists (6.17 per set) in 2022. She is a communication media major with a concentration in sports communication and has a 4.00 grade-point average.

Mead has received the OVC’s Academic Medal of Honor twice and was named to the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll. In addition, she has been an Austin Peay State University Dean’s List member each of her six semesters.

Powell, of Raymore, Missouri, is majoring in general studies with a concentration in organizational administration and supervision is has a 3.56 grade-point average.

She led the APSU Govs with 314 kills (3.02 per set) and a .307 attack percentage, becoming the first APSU volleyball athlete to record 300 kills and a .300 attack percentage twice during their career.

Seyring, of Yorktown, Indiana, is a criminal justice major with a concentration in homeland security and has a 3.71 grade-point average. She led Austin Peay with 187 kills (3.07 per set) during ASUN Conference play this season while posting a .278 attack percentage.

Seyring was second on the team with 260 kills (2.55 per set) this season while playing in 102 of 105 sets. She is a two-time OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll honoree and has been named to the APSU Dean’s List five times during her career.

First-, second, and third-team Academic All-America®. Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot.

The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes volleyball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA.

For more information about CSC Academic All-District® and Academic All-America® Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.