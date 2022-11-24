Clarksville Association of Realtors donates 900 Thanksgiving Meals

Clarksville, TN – Despite supply chain challenges and food shortages, Clarksville Association of REALTORS® (CAR) and it’s Spreading Our Support Foundation (SOS), successfully hosted their annual food drive, Thanksgiving for All, helping 900 families have a special Thanksgiving this year.

These 900 Thanksgiving meals were donated to organizations throughout the Clarksville community including: Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS); Head Start; Loaves and Fishes; Boys and Girls Club, and Armed Services YMCA.

Thanksgiving for All is funded through community donations, CAR’s members, and its Affiliates with generous supply assistance from Hilltop Supermarket. Each meal provided includes a turkey and all the trimmings.

“We are so thankful for our Realtors, Affiliates, and the members in our community that make our Thanksgiving for All food drive such a success every year,” said Melanie Lacasse, 2022 SOS President, Clarksville Association of REALTORS ®.

“It is heartwarming to see how many people come together to provide meals for those who need it this Thanksgiving Holiday,” Lacasse stated.

This food drive is completely community driven and relies heavily on community support, and the time and passion of the CAR and SOS volunteers to be successful. Once again, our tireless volunteers have come through for our community and are able to provide 900 families with a little something to be thankful for this year.