Clarksville
Thursday, November 24, 2022
Commentary

Clarksville Online wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving Holiday

By Mark Haynes
Happy Thanksgiving

Clarksville Online, Clarksville Tennessee's local News provider.Clarksville, TN – On this day of Thanksgiving, Clarksville Online gives a heartwarming thanks to you for the hope, peace and joy that you bring to everyone’s life.

We pause and take a moment to be grateful for all our blessings: the freedom that this great country provides, the opportunity for growth and achievement, good health, and the confidence and trust you have given to us.

Clarksville Online would not be where we are without you, our readers.

We wish you the best for this Happy Thanksgiving.

