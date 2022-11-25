Planters Bank Presents… “Elf” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – Discover your inner elf this weekend with our first installment in a string of holiday movie classics. Planters Bank Presents… the holiday comedy “Elf” on the screen of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, November 27th, 2022 at 6:00pm.

After accidentally falling into Santa Claus’ gift sack, a human baby is raised at the North Pole, growing up to believe he is an elf.

Due to his large size, Buddy (played by Will Ferrell) causes chaos in Santa’s workshop, forcing Kris Kringle to send him on a mission to find his human roots. Traveling to New York in full elf uniform, he eventually finds his real father, a cynical businessman who attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with hilarious results.

Rating: PG / Running time: 97 minutes / Release year: 2003 / Director: Jon Favreau / Cast: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Tickets are $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions.

Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such holiday favorites as “The Polar Express”, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “It’s A Wonderful Life”. For our complete lineup, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org