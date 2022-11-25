Clarksville Street Department to close Dunbar Cave Road Monday night, November 28th for repaving

Clarksville, TN – Dunbar Cave Road will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, November 28th, as contractors for the Clarksville Street Department begin repaving the road.

Crews will be paving Dunbar Cave Road from Wilma Rudolph Road to Barnhill Road, beginning with the stretch of road between Wilma Rudolph and Old Russellville Pike. This will include a road closure from Monday at 6:00pm night until Tuesday morning at 7:00am.

“Out of respect for our residents’ time, we’ve intentionally scheduled this project so that road closures will be minimal and at night. We do not want to interrupt anyone’s holiday plans,” said Street Department Director Ihab Habib. “Happy Thanksgiving to all and thank you for your patience during this important road improvement project

The expected completion date for this project is December 15th, 2022.

Detours and lane closures will be in place as needed until the project is complete. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Please contact the Clarksville Street Department with any questions.