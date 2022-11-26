Austin Peay State University Football’s Chukwuemeka Manning Jr. finalist for Stats Perform Doris Robinson Award

Chicago, IL – For the first time in program history, Austin Peay State University’s football team has a finalist for the Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award, with Chukwuemeka Manning Jr. receiving the ASUN Conference’s nomination.

Manning Jr. is one of 15 FCS student-athletes – one from each conference – named a finalist for the 2022 FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award. Named after the late school teacher and wife of legendary coach Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson, the eighth annual award is presented to an FCS student-athlete who excels not only on the playing field and in the classroom, but in the community and beyond.

On the football field, Manning Jr. posted 32 total tackles, which were the second most by an Austin Peay State University defensive lineman in 2022. The Durham, North Carolina native also added 5.5 tackles for loss — tied for 19th in the ASUN – and 1.5 sacks. Manning Jr. played in all 11 games for the APSU Govs last season and led the team with four quarterback hurries.

In the classroom, Manning Jr. graduated from North Carolina Central, where he received a bachelor’s in mass communications, before transferring to Austin Peay. He is now working towards a Master’s of Science in Health and Human Performance with a concentration in performance enhancement and coaching and is on track to graduate in the summer of 2023. Manning Jr. currently has a 4.00 grade-point average in his post-graduate program.

In the community, Manning Jr. visits Burt Elementary School – which is located right next to Fortera Stadium where the Governors play football – to mentor students. Manning Jr. helps out in the classroom and spends time with the kids, the school’s administration has told the Austin Peay football staff how much they and the kids have loved having Manning Jr. around this entire school year.

Manning Jr. has also done a number of other things during his brief time in the Clarksville community, including going above and beyond when Austin Peay State University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee put on a food drive in September. Manning Jr. also served at Operations Honor – an event that gives food and personal care items to all current and former military personnel – when it was held in the Fortera Stadium parking lot in February.

In addition, Manning Jr. has served at Loaves and Fishes – a local soup kitchen – with other members of his position group on the football team this fall.

The recipient will be announced on December 12th. He will be honored at the FCS National Awards banquet on January 7th in Frisco, Texas – on the eve of the national championship game.

