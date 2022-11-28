U.S. Postal Service gives 7 Tips for a Stress-Free Holiday Season

Washington, D.C. – The holidays are right around the corner, and sending your mail and packages with the U.S. Postal Service has never been easier or more reliable.

With a little planning and the right tools, you can ensure that the perfect gift reaches everyone on your list.

Here are seven tips to make your holiday shipping stress-free:

1. Visit USPS online: Visit the USPS website at usps.com. You’ll have access to tools like ZIP Code lookup, Find Your Local Post Office, Hold Mail, Click-N-Ship, Schedule a Pickup, and more. It’s open 24 hours a day.

2. Check the USPS Holiday Newsroom…often: Have you ever wished there was one place where you could get all the information about holiday shipping? Wish no more. From deadlines to the latest news, the Holiday Newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews is your one-stop shop for all things holiday- and shipping-related.

3. Visit the Postal Store online: From stamps to supplies and even gift ideas, usps.com/store has everything to make holiday gift shipping—and shopping—easier than ever. Need free boxes? They’ve got those too. It also never closes.

4. Check the U.S. Postal Inspection Service website: At uspis.gov you’ll find tips to protect packages and prevent fraud, along with information on items that are prohibited or restricted.

5. Get Informed Delivery: When you sign up at informeddelivery.usps.com, not only can you get a preview of your daily mail and packages, you can also customize your delivery before your carrier arrives. Want to leave instructions to deliver your package to a specific location on your property? Now you can! You’ll even get notified the moment your package is delivered.

6. Visit USPS Operation Santa online: Get all the news and information you need at uspsoperationsanta.com. Find information on adopting a letter, getting your ID verified, shipping your gift and more. Letters to Santa will be posted beginning November 28th.

7. Join the conversation on social media: Stay “in the know” with the latest USPS news via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube. There’s also the official podcast of the United States Postal Service, “Mailin’ It,” taking you behind the scenes with USPS.

It pays to be prepared. With these tips from the Postal Service, you’ll be ready to make this year’s holiday season the best yet!