Austin Peay State University to sell Alcohol during Basketball Games at the Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Alcohol will be available for purchase by the general public for Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s basketball games at the Winfield Dunn Center, beginning Wednesday when the Governors’ men’s squad hosts Western Kentucky at 7:00pm CT.

“Not only will this game day initiative enhance our fan experience, but it will also provide additional resources to invest in our mission of helping our student-athletes succeed on and off the field, such as through facility enhancements and in other areas,” said Gerald Harrison, Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director.

“We want our Governors’ family to have a safe, inclusive, and welcoming experience at our games, and we will continue to monitor this new amenity closely throughout the men’s and women’s basketball seasons,” Harrison stated.

Alcohol sales at home men’s and women’s basketball games will be guided by Austin Peay’s new alcohol sales policy, designed to promote responsible consumption and a safe and enjoyable environment for all fans.

A variety of domestic and imported beers will be available for purchase through the arena’s licensed vendor, Sodexho, within governing regulations. Alcohol will be served only by trained concessions team members.

Austin Peay State University Athletics Alcohol Sales Policy

All guests must be 21 years of age to purchase alcoholic beverages. A valid ID is required for purchase.

Sales will begin when Dunn Center gates open (one hour prior to tip-off).

Sales will end at under-12 media timeout in the second half of men’s basketball games and at the conclusion of the third quarter of women’s basketball games.

FAQ

Where can I purchase beer inside the Dunn Center?

Fans can purchase beer at the entry gate closest to Section FF.

How much does beer cost?

The cost of each alcoholic purchase is $5.00.