Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department has released photos of the suspect and the vehicle used in the bank robbery of the Regions Bank on Lowes Drive.

There are three photos of the suspect and two of the vehicle he left the Lowe’s parking lot in.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or the suspect is asked to call CPD Detective John Neal at 931.648.0656 ext. 5538, or to remain anonymous, call Tipsline 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.