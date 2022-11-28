Clarksville Police Department reports Pedestrian Stuck on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near 1683 Fort Campbell Boulevard, in front of Wendy’s today, Monday, November 28th. The crash occurred at approximately 5:34pm.

The pedestrian was flown by a life-flight helicopter to Nashville and their stats is unknown at this time. The northbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard were shut down and traffic was diverted.

The roadway is back open.

FACT investigators are on the scene and there is no other information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Gadberry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.