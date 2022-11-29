56.9 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Offers Exclusive VIPeay Hoops Experience
Sports

Austin Peay State University Offers Exclusive VIPeay Hoops Experience

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Atletics announces Exclusive VIPeay Hoops Experience. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Enjoy the final season of Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball in the Winfield Dunn Center by joining the VIPeay Hoops Experience which provides fans with premium in-game food and beverage accommodations at all home games.

Austin Peay Athletics has partnered with Zaxby’s, Outback Steakhouse, Buffalo Wild Wings, Liberty Park Grill, Tri Star Beverage, Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, and Coca-Cola to provide fans with this one-of-a-kind offer on the third floor of the Dunn Center before and during games this season.

Monocle Society members can purchase season passes to the VIPeay Hoops Experience for $100.00, or fans can purchase season-long passes by donating $100.00-or-more to the Monocle Society in addition to the $100.00 purchase. Single-game passes also will be sold for $25.00 on game day.


The next opportunity for fans to enjoy the VIPeay Hoops Experience is at the Governors’ men’s basketball game at 7:00pm, Wednesday, against Western Kentucky.

For more information and how to purchase your VIPeay Hoops access, call the APSU ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Previous articleNational Gas Price Average continues to Decline
Next articleClarksville Police Department arrests William Marlow for Regions Bank Robbery
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online