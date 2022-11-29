Austin Peay State University Offers Exclusive VIPeay Hoops Experience

Clarksville, TN – Enjoy the final season of Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball in the Winfield Dunn Center by joining the VIPeay Hoops Experience which provides fans with premium in-game food and beverage accommodations at all home games.

Austin Peay Athletics has partnered with Zaxby’s, Outback Steakhouse, Buffalo Wild Wings, Liberty Park Grill, Tri Star Beverage, Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, and Coca-Cola to provide fans with this one-of-a-kind offer on the third floor of the Dunn Center before and during games this season.

Monocle Society members can purchase season passes to the VIPeay Hoops Experience for $100.00, or fans can purchase season-long passes by donating $100.00-or-more to the Monocle Society in addition to the $100.00 purchase. Single-game passes also will be sold for $25.00 on game day.

The next opportunity for fans to enjoy the VIPeay Hoops Experience is at the Governors’ men’s basketball game at 7:00pm, Wednesday, against Western Kentucky.

For more information and how to purchase your VIPeay Hoops access, call the APSU ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).