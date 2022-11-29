29.5 F
Clarksville Police Department arrests William Marlow for Regions Bank Robbery

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Monday, November 28th, 2022 at approximately 11:00am, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call about a bank robbery at the Regions Bank located at 2155 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

CPD Officers quickly responded to the scene and gathered information about the suspect. Photographs of the suspect and getaway vehicle were disseminated to the police department and eventually released to the media.


The concentrated efforts of the investigators resulted in the suspect being identified as 55-year-old William Marlow of Clarksville. Mr. Marlow’s bond has been set at $75,000 and he is currently on parole for bank robbery from another jurisdiction.

“I would like to thank everyone involved who assisted in bringing this case to closure”, stated Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell. “It was the collective effort of the dispatchers, first responding officers, detectives, and the intelligence unit that resulted in this criminal being located quickly and taken into custody without incident.”

This is still an ongoing investigation and there is no other information available for release at this time. Mr. Marlow’s booking photo from the Montgomery County Jail was not available at the time of this release.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Neal at 931.648.0656, ext. 5538.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

