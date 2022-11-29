56.9 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
HomeNewsNational Gas Price Average continues to Decline
News

National Gas Price Average continues to Decline

News Staff
By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

AAAWashington, D.C. – The national average pump price for a gallon of gas dropped 12 cents in the past week. It is the steepest weekly decline since early August—nearly four months ago.

Meanwhile, the cost of oil edged lower on fears of economic slowdowns elsewhere around the globe. Because of these factors, the national average for a gallon of gas fell to $3.54.

“Gas prices are dropping nationwide, with some of the largest decreases happening on the West Coast,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But the West also has the farthest to fall because its prices are so elevated. For instance, California is still $1.50 higher than the national average.”


According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell from 8.74 million to 8.33 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by more than 3 million bbl to 211 million bbl. Increasing supply and fewer drivers fueling up have pushed pump prices lower. As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely see pump prices keep falling.

Today’s national average of $3.54 is 22 cents less than a month ago and 15 cents more than a year ago.

2018-2021 National Gas Price Comparison 11-28-22

Quick Stats 

The nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases: Alaska (?30 cents), California (?21 cents), Indiana (?20 cents), Wisconsin (?20 cents), North Dakota (?20 cents), Nevada (?17 cents), Oregon (?17 cents), Illinois (?17 cents), Michigan (?17 cents) and Oklahoma (?16 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets: Texas ($2.88), Mississippi ($3.02), Oklahoma ($3.02), Arkansas ($3.03), Georgia ($3.03), Louisiana ($3.07), Tennessee ($3.10), Missouri ($3.10), Alabama ($3.12) and South Carolina ($3.13).


Oil Market Dynamics 

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.66 to settle at $76.28. Crude prices dropped last week despite the EIA reporting that total domestic commercial crude stocks had declined substantially by 3.7 million bbl.

Instead, prices declined because the market is concerned that oil demand could decrease due to growing economic concerns. For this week, persistent concerns that economic growth might stall or reverse course could push prices lower.

However, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, are meeting on December 4th. In October, OPEC+ decided to cut its collective crude oil output by 2 million b/d through 2023.

If OPEC+ decides to revise its production reduction agreement to more than 2 million b/d, prices could spike. 

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Previous articleAPSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts announces Yancy Villa-Calvo as 2022-23 Tennessee Artist Fellow
Next articleAustin Peay State University Offers Exclusive VIPeay Hoops Experience
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online