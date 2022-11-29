This Week at APSU: Holidays Concert, Board of Trustees, Animal Therapy, Free Flu Shots

Clarksville, TN – December is quickly approaching, which means it’s time again for the cozy holiday concert hosted each year by David Steinquest, Austin Peay State University (APSU) professor of music.

The performance is on Friday, December 2nd at 7:30pm in the Mabry Concert Hall in the APSU Music/Mass Communication Building.

This year’s show includes selections from While Shepherds Watched, the 2017 recording by We Three & the Kings (Allison Steinquest, Paul Binkley, and David Steinquest).

The performance features an incredible band: Allison Steinquest, vocals; Paul Carrol Binkley, guitar and vocals; Kevin Madill, piano; Tony Nagy, bass; Sam Campbell, drums; David Steinquest, percussion; and the APSU Percussion Ensemble.

Admission is two cans of food (donated to Loaves & Fishes) or $5.00. Bring your cans to the Music Office (MMC 139) from 8:00am-3:30pm, Monday-Friday. To buy your tickets: https://epay.apsu.edu/C20023_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=321.

APSU Board of Trustees to host quarterly meetings on December 2nd

On December 2nd, the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees will host its quarterly meetings throughout the day at 317 College Street on campus.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, the Executive Committee, the Business, and Finance Committee, and the Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter.

The full board will meet at 10:00am or at the conclusion of the Audit Committee meeting, whichever is later. The board will discuss several items, including a Fall 2022 enrollment update and an update on admissions for the Fall 2023 semester.

To watch the meetings, visit this Zoom link. Meeting agendas will be posted in advance on the APSU Board of Trustees website.

For information on the meeting, contact the secretary to the board at clarkc@apsu.edu.

Student Affairs Holiday Reception

Join Student Affairs for free holiday treats at its annual holiday reception on Wednesday, November 30th from 11:30am until 1:30pm in the Morgan University Center Lobby. The reception is in celebration of the end of the semester, getting ready for finals and our graduates! All are welcome.

Tender Paws Animal Therapy

The Student Nurses’ Association is hosting Tender Paws Animal Therapy on Wednesday, November 30th from noon until 4:00pm in the McCord Building to give students a chance to destress before finals.

Free flu shots

Faculty, staff, and students can get free flu shots on Thursday, December 1st from 1:00pm until 4:00pm, outside Einstein Bros. Bagels in the Morgan University Center. The shots are provided by a grant from Alana’s Foundation, who died in 2003 due to complications from the flu.

Amir Aghareb: ‘The Sky is [Still] Mine’ continues

Austin Peay State University photography Professor Amir Aghareb’s “The Sky is [Still] Mine” continues through December 9th at The New Gallery on campus.

Aghareb enjoys taking carefully composed 2D conventional photographs as well as nonconventional work that pushes the usual definition of the medium. Illuminated encapsulated photographs in translucent cubic frames, laser-etched tea-toned cyanotypes of photographs taken by cellphone, heavily composited photographs that question the trustworthiness of a photograph, and works that occupy the space rather than just a part of the wall are examples of his work.

His recent work is about physical spaces. He explores the similarities and differences one is exposed to when being relocated. The work is also about finding peace, where one can extend their imagination and place themselves wherever they desire. It is about looking high above when surrounded by unfamiliarity. As the Persian poet Sohrâb Sepehrî said, “No matter where I am, the sky is [still] mine.”

This exhibition will be open during Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk on December 1st from 5:00pm to 7:30pm.

