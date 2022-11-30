Clarksville Police Department arrests Imec Almestica-Tisdale for Hit and Run on Lafayette Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that 34-year-old Imec Almestica-Tisdale, the woman accused of driving the white Chrysler 300 that was involved in the hit-and-run crash involving two pedestrians on November 8th was taken into custody by Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies today at the Montgomery County Courthouse.

Almestica-Tisdale’s bond has been set at $50,000.

This is an ongoing investigation and pending prosecution, no other information is available for release.

This is still an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.