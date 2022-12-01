31.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, December 1, 2022
APSU Indoor Track begins season at BSC Panther Icebreaker

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Track opens indoor season in Birmingham. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) opens its indoor season, Friday, with the BSC Panther Icebreaker, hosted by Birmingham-Southern inside the Birmingham CrossPlex. The field and running events begin at 9:00am CT.

The Governors compete against Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Belhaven, Birmingham-Southern, Christian Brothers, Clayton State, Cumberlands, East Texas Baptist, Emory, Huntingdon, Jacksonville State, Millsaps, Mississippi College, Montevallo, Oglethorpe, Rhodes, Samford, Southeastern Louisiana, Shorter, Talladega, Trinity (Texas), Troy, Tulane, UAB, UT Tyler, West Georgia, and William Carey.


Austin Peay State University head coach Valerie Brown said this meet is a great chance for her coaching staff to gauge the progress of the team, and to show that the team’s preparation is paying off.

“They are working real hard right now; it’s a pretty high volume period for all the student-athletes,” Brown said. “We are just trying to hit all the bases right now, training and competing.”

Austin Peay State University returns six athletes who exited the OVC as conference champions in four events. Kenisha Phillips won the OVC title in the 400-meter dash with a school-record time of 53.83 seconds.

Phillips is one of just two athletes in program history to run a time under 54 seconds in the indoor event. Phillips won the 200-meter dash in consecutive seasons, the last in a school-record time of 23.65 seconds.

 Karlijn Schouten won her second-straight championship in the pole vault after clearing 4.15 meters. Last season, Schouten broke the pole vault school record twice. The 4×400 meter relay team of Phillips, Kyra WilderLauren Lewis, and Mikaela Smith captured the title with a school-record time of 3:44.98. 


Austin Peay State University Line-Up

60 Meter Dash:
Isis Banks
Na’Riyah Lee
Kyra Wilder

200 Meter Dash:
Isis Banks
Kenisha Phillips
Kyra Wilder

400 Meter Dash:
Alexis Arnett
Sydney Hartoin
Ashleigh Stephen

1 Mile Run:
Sydney Freeman
Mikaela Smith


60 Meter Hurdles:
Camaryn McClelland
Amani Sharif
Amaria Bankhead

4×400 Meter Relay:
Kyra Wilder, Isis Banks, Alexis Arnett, Kenisha Phillips
Sydney Hartoin, Lauren Lewis, Amani Sharif, Mikaela Smith

High Jump:
Amani Sharif

Pole Vault:
Elsa Eriksson

Long Jump:
Amani Sharif

Shot Put:
Sabrina Oostburg
Emma Tucker

Weight Throw:
Sabrina Oostburg
Emma Tucker

News Staff
