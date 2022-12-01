APSU Indoor Track begins season at BSC Panther Icebreaker

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) opens its indoor season, Friday, with the BSC Panther Icebreaker, hosted by Birmingham-Southern inside the Birmingham CrossPlex. The field and running events begin at 9:00am CT.

The Governors compete against Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Belhaven, Birmingham-Southern, Christian Brothers, Clayton State, Cumberlands, East Texas Baptist, Emory, Huntingdon, Jacksonville State, Millsaps, Mississippi College, Montevallo, Oglethorpe, Rhodes, Samford, Southeastern Louisiana, Shorter, Talladega, Trinity (Texas), Troy, Tulane, UAB, UT Tyler, West Georgia, and William Carey.

Austin Peay State University head coach Valerie Brown said this meet is a great chance for her coaching staff to gauge the progress of the team, and to show that the team’s preparation is paying off.

“They are working real hard right now; it’s a pretty high volume period for all the student-athletes,” Brown said. “We are just trying to hit all the bases right now, training and competing.”

Austin Peay State University returns six athletes who exited the OVC as conference champions in four events. Kenisha Phillips won the OVC title in the 400-meter dash with a school-record time of 53.83 seconds.

Phillips is one of just two athletes in program history to run a time under 54 seconds in the indoor event. Phillips won the 200-meter dash in consecutive seasons, the last in a school-record time of 23.65 seconds.

Karlijn Schouten won her second-straight championship in the pole vault after clearing 4.15 meters. Last season, Schouten broke the pole vault school record twice. The 4×400 meter relay team of Phillips, Kyra Wilder, Lauren Lewis, and Mikaela Smith captured the title with a school-record time of 3:44.98.

Austin Peay State University Line-Up

60 Meter Dash:

Isis Banks

Na’Riyah Lee

Kyra Wilder

200 Meter Dash:

Isis Banks

Kenisha Phillips

Kyra Wilder

400 Meter Dash:

Alexis Arnett

Sydney Hartoin

Ashleigh Stephen

1 Mile Run:

Sydney Freeman

Mikaela Smith

60 Meter Hurdles:

Camaryn McClelland

Amani Sharif

Amaria Bankhead

4×400 Meter Relay:

Kyra Wilder, Isis Banks, Alexis Arnett, Kenisha Phillips

Sydney Hartoin, Lauren Lewis, Amani Sharif, Mikaela Smith

High Jump:

Amani Sharif

Pole Vault:

Elsa Eriksson

Long Jump:

Amani Sharif

Shot Put:

Sabrina Oostburg

Emma Tucker

Weight Throw:

Sabrina Oostburg

Emma Tucker