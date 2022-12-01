43.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, December 1, 2022
HomeSportsAPSU promotes Casey Crigger promoted Athletics Communications Associate Director
Sports

APSU promotes Casey Crigger promoted Athletics Communications Associate Director

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Athletics Communications Associate Director Casey Crigger. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department announced Casey Crigger has been promoted to associate director of athletics communications, effective December 1st, 2022.

Crigger, a Johnson City native, has been a member of the athletics communications staff for the past six years. This season, he took over as the department’s primary football communications contact while also assuming responsibilities for both the APSU men’s and women’s golf programs.

“Casey’s work since joining our staff has been exemplary and his work has told the story of Austin Peay student-athletes, both through traditional and digital media,” said Cody Bush, Austin Peay Assistant Director of Athletics for Strategic Communications and Brand Advancement. “I’m glad to have Casey on our staff where his work allows us to provide a depth and breadth of coverage that is the envy of our peers.”


After beginning his Austin Peay State University career as a baseball student manager for three seasons, Crigger joined the communications office as a student assistant and assisted with the department’s social media coverage.

Following the completion of his bachelor’s degree in 2019, he remained on the staff and was promoted to the office’s athletics communications assistant position. In that role, Crigger was the primary contact for the APSU women’s soccer, women’s basketball, tennis, and beach volleyball programs and secondary contact for its softball program and assisted with coverage of the Governors football team during its 2019 postseason run.

Crigger earned his bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay State University in 2019, majoring in history. He received his master’s degree in sports management and administration from Liberty in December 2020.

Previous articleCity of Clarksville earns GFOA financial reporting award for 8th consecutive year
Next articleClarksville Police Department arrests Alexis Watkins for Shooting on Wild Fern Lane
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online