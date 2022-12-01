APSU promotes Casey Crigger promoted Athletics Communications Associate Director

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department announced Casey Crigger has been promoted to associate director of athletics communications, effective December 1st, 2022.

Crigger, a Johnson City native, has been a member of the athletics communications staff for the past six years. This season, he took over as the department’s primary football communications contact while also assuming responsibilities for both the APSU men’s and women’s golf programs.

“Casey’s work since joining our staff has been exemplary and his work has told the story of Austin Peay student-athletes, both through traditional and digital media,” said Cody Bush, Austin Peay Assistant Director of Athletics for Strategic Communications and Brand Advancement. “I’m glad to have Casey on our staff where his work allows us to provide a depth and breadth of coverage that is the envy of our peers.”

After beginning his Austin Peay State University career as a baseball student manager for three seasons, Crigger joined the communications office as a student assistant and assisted with the department’s social media coverage.

Following the completion of his bachelor’s degree in 2019, he remained on the staff and was promoted to the office’s athletics communications assistant position. In that role, Crigger was the primary contact for the APSU women’s soccer, women’s basketball, tennis, and beach volleyball programs and secondary contact for its softball program and assisted with coverage of the Governors football team during its 2019 postseason run.

Crigger earned his bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay State University in 2019, majoring in history. He received his master’s degree in sports management and administration from Liberty in December 2020.