City of Clarksville earns GFOA financial reporting award for 8th consecutive year

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has been recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) with its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the eighth consecutive year.

This Certificate of Achievement is widely regarded as the highest level of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and will help to increase Clarksville’s financial standing on a nationwide level.

“This award is further proof that the finances of our city are very well managed by the best finance team in the nation,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “I am proud of Laurie Matta and the entire department not only for this award but for the work they do every day to ensure every tax dollar received and spent is accounted for with excellence.”

“It’s about trust”

As outlined in an announcement by the GFOA, the city’s 2021 financial report was judged by an impartial panel and was required to “demonstrate a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.”

According to Clarksville’s Chief Financial Officer Laurie Matta, The GFOA award is not only important for improving the city’s financial standing,

“At the end of the day, it’s not just about us doing our jobs well, although that’s incredibly important,” Matta said. “It’s vital that our residents can see how their tax dollars are being spent. It’s about trust, and this award, I think, is an important part of building that trust. It’s sort of like our report card.”

For more information on the GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting and the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Certificate, visit www.gfoa.org/coa-award and https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/lgf/budgets/annual-certificates.html.