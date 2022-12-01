Clarksville Police Department arrests Alexis Watkins for Shooting on Wild Fern Lane

Clarksville, TN – The driver of the vehicle involved in the road rage incident that occurred on November 7th, 2022, and ended with the victim being shot and paralyzed on Wild Fern Lane has been identified as 19-year-old Alexis Lahne Watkins.

After an extensive investigation led by CPD Detective Steinlage and additional assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Ms. Watkins was identified as the driver.

She has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, her bond has been set at $250,000.

This is still an ongoing investigation and more charges are expected.

No other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Steinlage at 931.648.0656, ext. 5472.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.