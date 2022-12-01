Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk set for December 1st, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

The First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent. And it’s great for finding one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your Christmas list!

The December Art Walk will be held December 1st, 2022 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley. The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

First Presbyterian Church (213 Main Street)

First Presbyterian Church is thrilled to participate in the First Thursday Art Walk in December 2022 and host local artist Miranda Herrick.

“CLARKSVILLE! I hope you can join me on Thursday during the Art Walk. I will have some work up at the First Presbyterian Church downtown. I was privileged to help re-design some of the stained glass for this Church about five years ago which makes it even more fun for me to show my newest art pieces there now!”

The Customs House Museum (200 South Second Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Museum Exhibitions

Tennessee Watercolor Society Biennial Traveling Exhibition

December 1st – January 29th | Kimbrough Gallery

Active since 1971, the Tennessee Watercolor Society (TnWS) is a membership organization dedicated to elevating the stature of watercolor painting and educating the public about the significance of the art form.

This traveling show, sponsored by the Lyndhurst Foundation, features 30 paintings selected from the 2022 Juried Biennial Exhibition.

Jill Mayo: Paper Dreams

December 1st – January 29th | Lobby

Artist Jill Mayo’s whimsical 3-D paper structures are hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind and full of surprises.

Originally from North Jersey, Mayo now calls Tennessee home. Experienced in many mediums, all of her art tells a story.

Of Thread & Lace

Through January 1st | Harvill Gallery

Enjoy the intricate details and delicate stitchery of this curated assortment of needlepoint, lace and embroidery.

Vestige: Artists Creating Through Grief

Through January 1st | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

This invitational exhibition features works by artists who process grief and loss through art, including award-winning artists like Alia El Bermani, Gaela Erwin, Cynthia Billingsley, David Iacovazzi-Pau, Kelly Hider, Mitzi Cross and Will Dargie.

A Simpler Life: Photographs by Carl Wilson

Through January 2nd | Jostens Gallery

In this new series of photographs, Carl Wilson features scenes of the land, animals and people of rural Kentucky.

Lori Putnam: Far from Home

Through January 3rd | Crouch Gallery

Recognized for her expressive brushwork, contemporary compositions and intelligent use of color, Nashville native Lori Putnam paints small to medium-sized works en plein air and creates large paintings in her studio.

Far from Home features works inspired by her world travels.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

December 1st, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Free to the public

The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

Noel Night

December 1st, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Free to the public

Join us for a festive evening with fun and special discounts at Seasons: The Museum Store! Find unique and thoughtful gifts from small businesses and local artists. Enjoy a children’s craft, the F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains, holiday treats, live music from Red River Breeze and a special guest from the North Pole!

Roxy Regional Theatre (110 Franklin Street)

For those who enjoy the visual arts, the Peg Harvill Gallery, located just beyond the lobby, hosts twelve shows annually featuring locally and nationally known artisans. Shows generally open the first Thursday of each month for our First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist Information

During the month of December, the Peg Harvill Gallery at the Roxy Regional Theatre will feature artwork by Jim Diehr to complement the Roxy’s current production of “Whtie Christmas”, playing through December 23rd, 2022.

Jim Diehr has shown his paintings and sculpture locally, regionally and nationally. In 2021-22 Jim ’s works were shown in a one man Sculpture and Paintings show at Customs House Museum and Culture Center. His watercolor painting was the signature piece for Flying High Auction. In 2018 the Tennessee Watercolor Society chose his watercolor painting to be a part of the statewide traveling tour and a sculpture was juried into the Best of Tennessee Crafts Exhibit.

He has shown in juried shows in Evansville, Ind. Art Museum, St. Louis, MO and a juried National show in Cape Girardeau, Mo. His sculptures were shown at the Nashville Airport in summer of 2017. His works are found in many private and cooperate collections.

River City Clay (115 Franklin Street)

River City Clay is spotlighting photography by Tony Centonze from his travels to Greece and Italy. Tony’s work will be viewable through December 23rd at the River City Clay gallery. It’s also Empty Bowls week! Come paint a bowl at River City Clay for $12.00 to be donated to Empty Bowls of Clarksville.

The Empty Bowls Project benefits local food insecurity non-profit organizations like Urban Ministries, Loaves and Fishes, and the Food Initiative.

The Clarksville Collection (131 Franklin Street)

The Clarksville Collection is proud to support the December 2022 First Thursday Art Walk and will feature Sam Isaacs on piano during the event. Stop in for light refreshments and fantastic shopping in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville!

City Boy Country Life: A Lifestyle Collection (120 Franklin Street – Suite 114)

City Boy Country Life: A Lifestyle Collection is proud to feature NEW work from local artist Kris Lee and local photographer Donald Groves during the December 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

Kris Lee is originally from San Jose, CA, but has resided in the Clarksville, TN area since 1999 when the US Army brought her husband to Fort Campbell, KY. Upon his retirement in 2007, the family chose to stay and make Tennessee their permanent home.

While being a military spouse for most of her marriage, she has had a variety of different careers. Through it all she has had a passion for art, both performing and visual. A dancer as a child and through college, she is no stranger to the stage. As a college student she majored in art, and as an adult, she dabbled in graphic arts for local advertising.

In 2016, after a creative drought, she was convinced by a family member to try oil painting. With no prior experience in this medium, she rose to the challenge. And, despite being primarily self-taught with some coaching from her family, she fell in love with the oils, canvas, and pallet knife.

Kris is an avid hiker and loves the beauty of the mountains and the Tennessee countryside. These very images are where she gets her inspiration to paint. She hopes to continue to hone her craft and share this beauty through her art with the world.

The New Gallery (732-744 Joseph Street Austin Peay State University)

The New Gallery is Austin Peay State University’s 1500 sq’ white cube contemporary art gallery operated by the APSU Department of Art + Design. The New Gallery brings in nationally and internationally recognized contemporary artists to Clarksville for exhibitions, lectures, workshops, class visits, and studio visits with students.

Artist Information

The New Gallery, with support from The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Department of Art + Design, continues the 2022-23 exhibition season with The Sky is [Still] Mine, a solo exhibition by Amir Aghareb.

Amir is a photographer, educator, and lifetime learner who grew up in Isfahan, Iran. He earned his MFA in Art with a concentration in Photography from Pennsylvania State University, after having explored Architectural Engineering and Materials Engineering. Amir has exhibited his photos nationally and internationally and has received numerous awards.

His fine art and commercial architectural photos have been widely published. He has received photographic distinctions from international organizations, including the Royal Photographic Society (England), the International Federation of Photographic Art (Belgium), the Global Photographic Union, and the Photographic Society of America. He is the Professor of Photography in the Department of Art and Design at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee.

Amir enjoys taking carefully composed 2D conventional photographs as well as non-conventional work that pushes the usual definition of the medium. Illuminated encapsulated photographs in translucent cubic frames, laser-etched tea-toned cyanotypes of photographs taken by cellphone, heavily composited photographs that question the trustworthiness of a photograph, and works that occupy the space rather than just a part of the wall are examples of his work.

Amir’s recent work is about physical spaces; he explores the similarities and differences one is exposed to when being relocated. The work is also about finding peace, where one can extend their imagination and place themselves wherever they desire. It is about looking high above when surrounded by unfamiliarity. As the Persian poet Sohrâb Sepehrî said: “No matter where I am, the sky is [still] mine”.

Be Sure To Stop In and See These Other Venues

Mildred & Mables – 109 Franklin Street

Couture Crush – 101 Franklin Street

Hudubam Booktraders – 110 Franklin Street

Pups, Plants & Goods – 117A Strawberry Alley

Sanctuary On Main – 334 Main Street