Clarksville Police Department Gang Resistance Education and Training Class Graduation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) held its first Gang Resistance Education and Training (G.R.E.A.T.) graduation ceremony on November 30th, 2022, at Rossview Middle School.

Officer Tajee Moore of the Juvenile Engagement Team began teaching the GREAT curriculum on October 17th, which incorporated six (6) weeks of classroom instruction.

The Gang Resistance Education And Training (G.R.E.A.T.) program is an evidence-based national and international gang and violence prevention program that has been building trust between law enforcement and communities for almost 30 years.

The program provides students with opportunities to model and practice life skills and attitudes needed to treat others with respect and empathy, make better choices, and set positive and achievable goals.

It also integrates prevention practices to increase protective factors, such as school bonding, feeling safe at school, having the ability to solve problems, and being resourceful in seeking out sources of support.

“This is the first time we have had G.R.E.A.T. taught in the schools since 2019,” stated Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell. “I feel that it was important to get back into the schools and engage with the youth of Clarksville.”

“When the Clarksville Police Department was awarded the COPS Grant in 2020 to form the Juvenile Engagement Team, the plan was to get officers trained to teach the curriculum.” “Officer Moore has stepped up and committed himself to this program and its success,” Crockarell said.

“I would like to thank the Clarksville Montgomery County School System and Rossview Middle School for allowing me the opportunity to teach our next generation,” stated Officer Moore. “During this course of study, I emphasized that “communication can solve any situation. I look forward to the next semester so I can continue to be a positive influence on our youth.”