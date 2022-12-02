Dervon McWaine is Wanted by the Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Dervon Renwilk McWaine (dob 7/21/95) who has several warrants for his arrest including aggravated domestic assault, felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest, and driving on a revoked license.

McWaine is 5’11”, and weighs approximately 230 pounds, he may be in a white Volkwagen Jetta (Tennessee tag 528-BCJF).

McWaine should be considered armed and citizens should not approach him, if anyone sees or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.