Spiritfest 2022 to be held at Downtown Commons this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, December 3rd, Spiritfest 2022 will be held at the Downtown Commons from 2:00pm until 4:30pm.

Spiritfest activities will be held at the corner of Third Street and Main Street in Downtown Clarksville.

At the Downtown Commons, there will be live music, Santa Claus, activities, and vendors. Visit the First Presbyterian Chapel for a live nativity. Some of the animals will be sheep, goats, cows, and maybe even a kangaroo.

Inside the First Presbyterian Fellowship Hall, there will be art, music, and a coffee house. Pottery by Toni Alinder will be one of many there to make your Christmas shopping easy.

The following food trucks will be on hand, Tater Headz, Golly G’s Food Truck, Say Cheese Please TN, & No Way Jose Food Truck Cadiz KY.

At 4:30pm, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden will light the Christmas Tree at the Downtown Commons.

Following Spiritfest, the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade makes its way through Downtown Clarksville beginning at 5:00pm.

The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street, Clarksville Tennessee. First Presbyterian Church is at 213 Main Street.

Come out Saturday for fellowship and fun.