Wade Bourne Nature Center receives Initial Investment for Aquarium

Montgomery County, TN – The Wade Bourne Nature Center Foundation presented Montgomery County Parks Director Sally Burchett with a check for $50,000 to purchase a custom 500+-gallon freshwater aquarium that can be viewed by visitors from inside and outside the Nature Center. The tank is expected to be installed by spring of 2023 with the goal of stocking it with native species of fish.

“The Wade Bourne Nature Center Foundation is proud to present these initial funds for a project that will enhance the Wade Bourne Nature Center. This money will pay for the building and installation of a very large aquarium. We will need the community’s help to raise money to actually “stock the tank” with fish. You will hear more about fundraising opportunities in the future,” said Wade Bourne Foundation Chair Rosalind Kurita.

The fish and items that go in the tank will be purchased through fundraising efforts, while Montgomery County will pay for the ongoing maintenance of the tank and fish.

“We are always excited to bring in new exhibits that help us extend the love for the outdoors to people in our community. The aquarium fits with our mission of promoting conservation and nature education for all ages while connecting visitors with the environment. The native aquarium educational opportunities will be unique to Rotary Park and a special experience for our community,” said Burchett.

We appreciate the gift from the Wade Bourn Foundation. This project is a testament to the great things that happen when the community and government pull together. What a wonderful opportunity for our kids to learn more about Tennessee wildlife,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

The Wade Bourne Nature Center Foundation is a non-profit organization providing support for the educational outreach of the Nature Center located at Rotary Park.

Funding is provided by charitable organizations and individuals interested in the conservation of natural resources along with human health and well-being.

For information about the Wade Bourne Nature Center, free programs for children, and Rotary Park, visit mcgtn.org/parks, Montgomery Parks on Facebook, or call 931.648.5732.