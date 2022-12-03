38.8 F
Clarksville
Saturday, December 3, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department responds to wreck on Madison Street at Memorial Drive...
News

Clarksville Police Department responds to wreck on Madison Street at Memorial Drive with Injuries

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries on Madison Street near Memorial Drive involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:17pm and the Westbound lanes of Madison street have been shut down between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive.

The motorcyclist is being flown by life-flight helicopter to Nashville and the status of his injuries is unknown at this time.


Motorists were asked to find an alternate route until the roadway can be completely cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

Previous articleAPSU Men’s Basketball takes down Tennessee State at the Dunn Center, 76-61
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online