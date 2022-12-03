Clarksville Police Department responds to wreck on Madison Street at Memorial Drive with Injuries

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries on Madison Street near Memorial Drive involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:17pm and the Westbound lanes of Madison street have been shut down between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive.

The motorcyclist is being flown by life-flight helicopter to Nashville and the status of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Motorists were asked to find an alternate route until the roadway can be completely cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this time.