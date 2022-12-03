Tennessee Titans game History against the Philadelphia Eagles

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles franchises have met on only 12 prior occasions. The Eagles hold a 7-5 advantage in a series that has swung dramatically.

Since the Eagles took the initial six contests, the Titans have won five of the last six matchups, including the most recent game in 2018.

The series dates back more than four decades, to when the two teams met at the Houston Astrodome on November 12th, 1972. The game was won by Philadelphia 18-17, and the Eagles would go on to win the next five games as well in the series through 1994.

The trend was reversed with a last-second 15-13 victory by the Titans in 2000 at Veterans Stadium. Since then, the only loss by the Titans to the Eagles was in Philadelphia on November 23rd, 2014, when despite a record-setting passing total by quarterback Zach Mettenberger, the Titans were ultimately defeated by a final score of 43-24. Mettenberger’s 345 passing yards set a franchise rookie record. However, Mark Sanchez’s 307 passing yards and LeSean McCoy’s 130 rushing yards were too much for the Titans to overcome.

In the 2018 meeting at Nissan Stadium, Marcus Mariota’s 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Corey Davis in overtime provided a thrilling ending to a 26-23 victory. The Eagles took the lead with a field goal on the first drive of overtime, but then Mariota directed a 16-play, 75- yard drive that concluded with his game-winning toss with only five seconds remaining on the clock.

Most Recent Games

2006 Week 11 • Nov. 19, 2006 • TITANS 31 at Eagles 13

The Titans use a 14-yard touchdown pass from rookie Vince Young to tight end Ben Troupe and a career-long 70-yard touchdown run by Travis Henry to jump out to a 17-6 lead, In the third quarter, Pacman Jones returns a punt 90 yards to break Billy “White Shoes” Johnson’s team record (87 yards).

The win makes Jeff Fisher the 32nd coach in NFL history to reach 100 regular season victories, Keith Bulluck caps the win with a fumble return for a touchdown.

2010 Week 7 • Oct. 24, 2010 • Eagles 19 at TITANS 37

The Tennessee Titans trail 16-7 in the third quarter and 19-10 in the fourth quarter before scoring the game’s final 27 points, preceded by Jason Jones’ fumble recovery at the Tennessee three-yard line, Kenny Britt records seven receptions for 225 yards and three touchdowns, including an 80-yard score.

Britt records the fifth-most receiving yards in franchise history, Kerry Collins passes for 276 yards for the Titans, Eagles quarterback Kevin Kolb is intercepted twice.

2014 Week 12 • Nov. 23, 2014 • Titans 24 at EAGLES 43

Zach Mettenberger sets a franchise rookie single-game record, passing for 345 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Eagles score game’s first 17 points, including a 107-yard touchdown return by Josh Huff on the opening kickoff.

Mark Sanchez passes for 307 yards for the Eagles, while LeSean McCoy rushes for 130 yards and a touchdown, Delanie Walker’s 155 receiving yards are the second-most in history by a Titans/Oilers tight end.

2018 Week 4 • Sept. 30, 2018 • Eagles 23 at TITANS 26 (OT)

Marcus Mariota connects with Corey Davis on the game-winning, 10-yard touchdown pass with five seconds remaining in overtime, The Eagles take the lead with a field goal in overtime after tying the score with a field goal in the final minute of regulation.

Davis has nine receptions for 161 yards, Mariota passes for 344 yards and two scores in addition to 46 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, He out-duels Carson Wentz, who passes for 348 yards and two scores for the Eagles.