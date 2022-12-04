Austin Peay State University to hold Two Winter Commencement Ceremonies, December 9th

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, December 9th, 2022, Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host two commencement ceremonies in the Dunn Center to honor the University’s more than 1,160 Fall graduates.

That Friday at 10:00am, Austin Peay State University will celebrate the undergraduate and graduate degree candidates from the College of Arts and Letters, the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences and the College of Business.

That Friday 2:00pm, the APSU will celebrate the undergraduate and graduate degree candidates in the Eriksson College of Education and the College of STEM, as well as anyone earning an Associate of Science or a Bachelor of Science in General Studies.

Austin Peay State University offers a free live webcast of each commencement ceremony. A link to the webcast will be made available on the commencement webpage, www.apsu.edu/commencement/commencementinformation/webcast.php within 24 hours before the ceremony.

Any updates about the ceremony will be emailed to participating graduates and posted on Austin Peay State University’s social media accounts and the commencement webpage, www.apsu.edu/commencement/index.php