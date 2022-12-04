Clarksville Police Department reports North Riverside Drive Shooting Victim Passes Away

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim of the shooting that occurred at 700 North Riverside Drive earlier this morning has died as a result of his injuries.

The initial altercation started at N’Quire Bar and Lounge, 700 North Riverside Drive, and culminated in the parking lot.

CPD Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit are following leads and this is an ongoing investigation. The name of the victim will be withheld until the next of kin notifications have been made.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Kilby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5651.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.