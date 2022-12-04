Clarksville Police Department reports Shooting at on North Riverside Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call at approximately 1:56am Sunday morning, November 4th regarding a shooting that already occurred in the parking lot near Casa Blanca, 700 North Riverside Drive.

One person has been shot and has been flown by life-flight helicopter to Nashville and their status is unknown at this time.

There is no other information available for release at this time, this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Alquizweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.