Marsha Blackburn Report: We Must Protect Our Service Members

Washington, D.C. – The New Axis of Evil is on the move, and what is President Joe Biden doing? He is firing our servicemembers for not getting the COVID-19 shot.

The military vaccine mandate is contributing to a recruitment shortfall and jeopardizing our national security. Instead of sticking to their sworn duty to defend our nation, left-wing leaders have made it their mission to control every aspect of our lives.

We need to stand with the men and women in uniform and protect our troops. I am working hard to ensure the final NDAA includes protections for our servicemembers from being fired over Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Weekly Rundown

Protests have erupted across China, and it is clear that the Chinese people are fed up with the strict lockdowns that have trapped citizens in their own homes and threatened the country’s food supply chain. These frightening conditions are only the latest in a long history of abuse by Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party. I stand with the peaceful protestors in China fighting for freedom.

I sent a letter to Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan demanding to know why the FTC hasn’t implemented my bipartisan legislation, the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act, to prevent ticket scalpers from using bots on online ticketing websites to buy and then resell tickets at inflated prices. Despite this legislation being signed into law in 2016, fans are still continuously priced out by ticket scalpers.

Apple and Google currently have a stranglehold on companies and have used their leverage to bully businesses. I introduced the Open App Markets Act with Senator Richard Blumenthal to break up the duopoly that exists around Google and Apple by forcing them to allow alternative app marketplaces onto their iOS and Android mobile operating systems. It’s time to stop Big Tech from influencing the information we consume.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI