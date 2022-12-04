Tennessee Titans defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 26-23 in their last game

Tennessee Titans 26, Philadelphia Eagles 23 OT

2018 Week 4 | Sunday, September 30th, 2018 | 12:00pm CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 4 of the 2018 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and won in overtime by a score of 26-23.

QB Marcus Mariota, making his first start since Week 1, guided the Titans to a scoring drive on Tennessee’s opening possession.

Mariota connected with RB Derrick Henry for 13 yards and a first down, and WR Corey Davis for 28 yards and a first down, as the Titans ultimately kicked a 42-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead. The Titans’ defense forced Philadelphia to punt on both first-quarter possessions.

In the second quarter, the Eagles put together an eight-play, 97-yard scoring drive.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz connected with Eagles TE Zach Ertz for three first downs, and Eagles RB Jay Ajayi rushed for a first down before Wentz connected with Eagles WR Jordan Matthews for a 56-yard score. Philadelphia took a 7-3 lead.

Late in the second quarter, Mariota threw an interception to Eagles CB Avonte Maddox, who picked off the ball and returned it 23 yards. Philadelphia capitalized on the turnover, as Eagles K Jake Elliot converted a 27-yard field goal for a 10-3 Philadelphia lead heading into halftime.

On the Eagles’ opening drive of the second half, Wentz connected with Ertz and Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery for first downs, en route to Philadelphia’s 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Ultimately, Wentz connected with Jeffery for a 16-yard touchdown and extended the Eagles’ lead to 17-3.

The Tennessee Titans’ offense took the field and immediately responded with their own scoring drive. Mariota connected with Davis and WR Tajaé Sharpe for first downs, but Mariota made the contest a one-possession game as he rushed in a two-yard touchdown. Tennessee closed in on Philadelphia’s lead, 17-10.

In the fourth quarter with the Eagles driving at midfield, OLB Harold Landry III strip-sacked Wentz and the ball was recovered by OLB Derrick Morgan. Tennessee took advantage of the turnover, as the Titans tacked on another field goal and inched closer, 17-13. On the Titans’ following possession, Mariota connected with Davis for a 51-yard reception to flip field position. Mariota was then able to hit Sharpe for an 11-yard touchdown, as Tennessee scored 17 consecutive points and took a 20-17 lead.

However, with 21 seconds remaining in regulation, Philadelphia was able to enter the red zone and kick a game-tying field goal, to send the contest to overtime knotted at 20-20.

On the Eagles’ first overtime possession, Wentz marched the offense down the field on a nine-play, 56-yard drive that resulted in a go-ahead field goal, 23-20. The Tennessee offense took the field needing to score, and converted three fourth downs en route to a 16-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

Mariota threw a 19-yard strike to WR Taywan Taylor on fourth-and-15, and a 17-yard pass to RB Dion Lewis on fourth-and-two, before he found Davis in the endzone for a 10-yard touchdown pass and a 26-23 Titans walk-off victory.