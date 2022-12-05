Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for December 5th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 5th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County

Clover is a young, female Pit Bull Terrier puppy. She is a small/medium size pup, has been fully vetted, her shots updated, and spayed so she can go home the same day!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Ophelia is a beautiful young female domestic long hair cat. This sweet girl is litter box trained, fully vetted, has shots updated, and will be spayed before heading to her new home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

George Pawshington is an adult male Tuxedo Domestic shorthair. This handsome guy can not tell a lie and does well with other cats but overall prefers to be a loner. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. George is an equal opportunity lounger so all beds, couches, kitty condos, and window sills are quite acceptable for his lounging.

He can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Tapioca is a lovely 9-week-old male domestic shorthair kitten. He has been thoroughly vetted, first kitten vaccinations, litter trained, dewormed, FeLV/FIV tested, and on flea products. Tapioca will come with an age-appropriate (5-6 months) neuter voucher.

He can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is the most joyous, life-loving 18-month-old Pit Bull terrier mix **Drako’s adoption fees have been sponsored by a generous soul**** He is up to date on vaccinations and minds his indoor manners very nicely and is neutered. He would love lots of chewy toys and a nice yard to run and play. Drako should be the only pet at least at first, just due to his exuberant personality, it might be a lot for some dogs.

Come meet Drako through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ollie is an adorable male Pit Bull Terrier puppy. He is vetted, neutered, and crate trained and can sleep out of his crate. This cutie loves kids and other dogs and is just about fully house trained! Ollie would love lots of toys and a big yard to play in as well.

He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Kevin is a delightful 2-year-old male Welsh Corgi. He is fully vetted, house-trained, microchipped, and neutered. He does need a home without other dogs and children. Kevin might do fine with children 12 or over but most definitely no small children, please.

For more details and information you can find Kevin through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Morgan is a 5-6-year-old female mix breed. She absolutely loves people and prefers to be the only pet in the home.

She is fully vetted and keeps her kennel very clean. Morgan would love a big yard to play in and lots of toys!

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Zelda is a young female domestic shorthair kitten who is just the ultimate lovebug! She loves playing with other kitties and lots of toys. She is 10-12 weeks old, fully vetted, FeLV/FIV tested and litter trained. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on her and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Molly is a very sweet senior female Labrador Retriever/Shepherd mix. She is smart, loyal, and fully vetted. She is housetrained, spayed, and gets along with other dogs but is just happy snoozing outside then coming in and being with her people. She loves attention and will make a wonderful addition to any family!

If you think Molly will be a great fit in your life, you can contact the rescue. For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Let’s just take a moment to welcome Mikaela to our rescue family. They also have a wonderful assortment of fur babies looking for their new homes.

Brutus is a handsome one and half-year-old male Rhodesian Ridgeback mix and he’s been on the lonely hearts list waiting for his new family for over 6 months. This big guy is fully vetted, neutered, heartworm negative, microchipped and up to date on Heartworm and flea/tick prevention. He is crate trained, house trained, and does well with children and most other dogs. He knows his basic commands and loves to snuggle with his people!

To find out more about Brutus you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/brutus or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and email adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org