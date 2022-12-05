Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Domestic Assault Suspect dies during Attack

Montgomery County, TN – At approximately 10:27 am Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies responded to 1544 Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault in progress involving Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden, and their adult son, Brandon Pulley.

When Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies arrived at the address they found that Mr. Pulley was unresponsive. MCSO Deputies began CPR until Medic units arrived and took over. Medics later transported Mr. Pulley to Tennova Healthcare where he was pronounced deceased.

MCSO Criminal Investigators responded to the scene to investigate. The preliminary findings were that Mr. Pulley began an unprovoked attack on his mother, Mrs. Bearden, with a weapon. Mrs. Bearden suffered injuries to her head and back from the attack. Mr. Bearden attempted to defend his wife by restraining Mr. Pulley.

This is an active investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.