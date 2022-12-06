APSU’s Science on Tap to return in February

Clarksville, TN – Science on Tap – the popular monthly gathering that pairs science with local brews – will take a break in December and January. But the event will return in February.

Science on Tap features an Austin Peay State University (APSU) professor delivering an interesting presentation on a timely topic at 5:30pm on the first Tuesday of every month at Strawberry Alley Ale Works.

APSU’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics hosts the events during the academic year.

Recent Presenters have included:

Dr. Heather Phillips discussing the influenza virus and vaccine.

Drs. Meagan Mann and Allyn Smith examining the possibility of life elsewhere in the universe.

Dr. Spencer Buckner exploring the new capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope.

Austin Peay State University will announce February’s topic and speaker by the end of January.