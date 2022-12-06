Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball plays Kentucky Christian at the Dunn Center tonight

Austin Peay (4-5) vs. Kentucky Christian (2-7)

Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 | 7:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team hosts Kentucky Christian on Tuesday at 7:00pm CT in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The game is televised online on ESPN+. Updates are also available on the official Austin Peay State University men’s basketball Twitter and Instagram Story accounts (@GovsMBB).

Tuesday is the Governors’ “Toys for Tots Game.” Each fan who brings a new, non-gift wrapped toy receives a complimentary ticket to the game.

Game Day Information

Promotion: Toys for Tots Game

TV (Internet): ESPN+

TV Talent: Barry Gresham (play-by-play), Bob Belvin (analyst)

Live Stats: letsgopeay.com

Twitter Updates: @GovsMBB

Instagram Story Updates: @GovsMBB

Series Information

Meeting: First

Overall series record: 0-0

Series record at Austin Peay: 0-0

Series record at Kentucky Christian: 0-0

Series record at neutral site: 0-0

Last meeting: N/A

Last Austin Peay home win: N/A

Last Austin Peay road win: N/A

Last Austin Peay neutral site win: N/A

Last meeting at Austin Peay: N/A

Last meeting at Kentucky Christian: N/A

Last meeting at neutral site: N/A

First meeting: N/A

First meeting in Dunn Center: N/A

Head Coach Nate James vs. Kentucky Christian: 0-0

About the Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team is coming off a 77-61 win over Tennessee State, on December 3rd, in the Dunn Center. Cameron Copeland and Elijah Hutchins-Everett combined to outscore the Tigers 30-25 after halftime.

The Governors erased a 36-30 halftime deficit by scoring the first eight points after intermission and opened the frame on a 10-1 run through its first 3:42. The Tigers did not make their first second-half field goal until the 14:30 mark and were outscored 33-10 in the first 13 minutes.

Austin Peay State University outscored Tennessee State 47-25 in the final period. Hutchins-Everett tallied 16 of his 19 points in the half. Copeland scored 14 of his season-high 16 points in the period.

Hutchins-Everett shot 4-of-6 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in the final 20 minutes. Copeland was 6-of-8 from the field, including 2-of-3 from deep. Six of Copeland’s season-high eight rebounds also came in the half.

The Governors shot 60 percent (15-of-25) from the floor and 87.5 percent (14-of-16) from the charity stripe after intermission. Austin Peay State University led by double digits the final 12:11 and by as many as 17 twice.

Sean Durugordon scored 15 of his career-high 24 points in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting, including a 3-of-6 clip from deep. His team shot 42.3 percent (11-of-26) from the floor and 41.7 percent (5-of-12) from beyond the arc. Durugordon finished with career-highs in points (24), minutes (40), field goals made (9), and steals (2) and tied a career-high with three assists.



Hutchins-Everett posted season-highs in free throws made (10) and attempted (12) and became the first Austin Peay player to make 10 or more since he made 13 against Dayton on Nov. 20, 2021. He tied a career-high playing 38 minutes. Copeland made a season-high seven baskets on 13 attempts.



Durugordon, Hutchins-Everett, and Jalen Ware each grabbed six boards. The Governors shot 51 percent (26-of-51) overall and better than 50 percent for the second-consecutive contest.



Austin Peay State University connected on 38.1 percent (8-of-21) from 3 and 85 percent (17-of-20) from the stripe. The Governors won the battle of the boards 33-25, including 9-8 on the offensive glass, and held edges in bench points (19-17) and second-chance points (10-8).



Tuesday is the first-ever meeting between Austin Peay State University and Kentucky Christian. The Knights are the Governors’ third non-conference opponent (Albany, Bucknell) to play for the first time ever this season.



Tuesday is the fourth of five-consecutive contests in a 16-day stretch for Austin Peay inside the Dunn Center.



Austin Peay State University has won 10-straight games against non-Division I opponents.



The Governors look to snap a seven-game skid against teams from the state of Kentucky after winning two of the previous three.



Austin Peay State University has won three-straight and is 5-1 in its last six December openers following the 16-point victory over Tennessee State on December 3rd.



The APSU Govs have won two straight, eight of the last nine, and 10 of the last 12 December non-conference home games.

Austin Peay State University is the only team in the nation to face the two tallest players in the country this season in Western Kentucky’s Jamarion Sharp (7-foot-5) and Purdue’s Zach Edey (7-foot-4). Including South Florida’s Russel Tchewa (7-foot-0) and Bucknell’s Andre Screen (7-foot-1) and Noah Williamson (7-foot-0), the Governors have faced five seven-footers so far this season.Durugordon was named ASUN Newcomer of the Week on Monday. He became the school’s second player to garner the honor in the last three weeks after Shon Robinson claimed the award on November 21st.Durugordon averaged 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last week against Western Kentucky and Tennessee State. He recorded eight points, seven rebounds, and two assists, on November 30th, in a one-point loss to the Hilltoppers in the Dunn Center.Durugordon posted career-highs in points (24), minutes (40), field goals made (9), and steals (2) and tied a career-high with three assists, on December 3rd, in the Governors’ 77-61 win at home against Tennessee State. He also tallied six boards and a block against the Tigers.Copeland has scored in double figures in four of the Governors’ last five games, including three contests of 15 points or more.Austin Peay State University is 3-1 this season when Caleb Stone-Carrawell scores at least 12 points.

Ware was named to Greenlight Sunshine Slam, presented by Discount Tire, All-Tournament Team on November 23rd. In three games, Ware averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game. He shot 60 percent overall (9-of-15) and from distance (3-of-5).Austin Peay State University scored its first win in program history against South Florida and an American Athletic Conference opponent with a 62-60 victory at South Florida on November 17th. It was the first victory over a current member of the AAC since an 81-80 triumph at Memphis, then affiliated with Conference USA, on November 22nd, 2002.APSU has recorded 18 dunks in its first nine games. Carlos Paez ranks seventh on Austin Peay State University’s all-time list with 348 assists. He needs 11 to pass Greg Franklin (1989-93) for sixth.The Governors are 8-1 in their last nine games when holding opponents to 60 points or less.Over the past five seasons, Austin Peay State University is 72-21 when holding a halftime lead.Since the 2010-11 season, the Governors have compiled a record of 153-82 when scoring 70 points or more.Austin Peay State University has made at least one 3-pointer in 646 straight games. The last time the Governors did not make a trey was on February 18th, 2002 against Morehead State.

About the Kentucky Christian Knights

The APSU Govs have won three of their last four games when they make 10 or more 3-pointers.Austin Peay State University has won four of its last five games, including two straight, when recording 10 or more steals.APSU leads the ASUN and ranks 48th nationally in turnover margin (3.9). The Governors are second in the conference in free throw percentage (.720), third in the league and 81st in the country in turnovers forced per game (15.33), and third in the conference and 55th nationally in fewest turnovers per game (11.4).Paez leads the ASUN and ranks 18th nationally in free throw percentage (.920). Hutchins-Everett is third in the league in free throws made (30) and free throw attempts (37).The Governors are represented by nine states – Tennessee ( Kamarie Coffey Jacob Roberts ), North Carolina (Stone-Carrawell, Ware), New York (Durugordon, Kelechi Okworogwo ), New Jersey ( Elijah Perkins Rodrique Massenat ), Texas ( Drew Calderon ), Maryland ( Guy Fauntleroy ), Illinois (Robinson), Alabama ( Nathan Moore ), and Georgia (Copeland).Paez, from Venezuela, is the team’s lone international player. Austin Peay has had a player from outside of the United States on its roster every season dating back to the 2013-14 campaign.

The Kentucky Chrisitan Knights are coming off an 87-80 loss at home to Point. Kourtney Ware led five scorers with 22 points on 8-of-19 shooting to go along with eight rebounds. He was 5-of-6 from the stripe. David Woodard added 19 points and shot 5-of-10 overall and 8-of-10 from the free throw line.

Deondre Ross had 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting inside the arc. Kerby Dumay and David McCallum Jr. each added 10 points. Dumay was 3-of-5 overall and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. McCallum Jr. was 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

The Knights shot 49.1 percent (26-of-53) overall, 37.5 percent (6-of-16) from 3, and 75.9 percent (22-of-29) from the line but were outrebounded 38-25, including 12-2 on the offensive glass.

Kentucky Christian has lost four-straight games overall and five-consecutive true road games, including an 0-4 mark this season. The Knights have dropped 20 of their last 22 road contests in the previous two seasons.

Kentucky Christian has been outrebounded by an average of 15.4 rebounds per game this season.

Tickets

Single-game tickets to any of the Governors’ 11 remaining home contests in their final season in the Dunn Center start as low as $10.00 and can be purchased: