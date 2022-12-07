APSU Board of Trustees hears about Austin Peay State University successes

Clarksville, TN – During the Austin Peay State University (APSU) quarterly Board of Trustees meeting on December 2nd, President Mike Licari applauded the University’s efforts in making sure students succeed on campus.

That’s why, Licari said, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission is recommending a 13.7 percent increase – around $9 million – in performance funding for Austin Peay State University.

“That percentage increase is the largest percentage increase of all institutions in the state, so we continue to do well in the performance criteria,” Licari said. “I’m very, very proud of the team that is involved in making sure our students are making progress toward earning their degrees.”

Shortly before the quarterly meeting started, the trustees received new APSU caps in honor of the Governors’ successful football season.

Gerald Harrison, APSU Vice President, and Athletics Director, also displayed the official ASUN 2022 Football Regular Season Champion Trophy that the team earned during its first year in the conference.

“I think we were picked to come in fifth at the beginning of the season,” Licari said. “I would say we overperformed.”

The APSU Department of Athletics overperformed in several areas this year, with 23 student-athletes earning a perfect 4.0 and the entire student-athlete population earning a department-record 3.43 GPA.

“And as you heard, we have ambitious plans for Austin Peay athletics,” Licari said.

During the meeting, Harrison presented his department’s aggressive new strategic plan, which calls for moving from the Football Championship Subdivision to the more competitive Football Bowl Subdivision by 2025. The plan also calls for pursuing a women’s lacrosse team – the first in Tennessee – in the coming years.

Information about the December 2nd meeting is available online at www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php.