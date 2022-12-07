APSU Women’s Basketball heads to North Carolina to play Duke

Austin Peay (3-4) at Duke (8-1)

Thursday, December 8th, 2022 | 6:00pm CT/7:00pm ET

Durham, North Carolina | Cameron Indoor Stadium | TV: ACC Network

Clarksville, TN – After a brief return to Clarksville, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team faces its second Power Five opponent of the season when it faces Duke in a Thursday game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. The game starts at 6:00pm CT.

The Governors (3-4) dropped a 62-58 decision against Gardner-Webb, on December 1st. Graduate student Yamia Johnson scored a team-high 17 points in the loss – her fifth 15-point performance this season.

Johnson enters Thursday’s game sixth in the ASUN with 14.4 points per game; the Lexington, South Carolina native also is sixth in the conference with a .423 three-point percentage.

The Blue Devils (8-1) are coming off a 100-49 win at Richmond, Sunday, and their only loss entering Thursday’s contest came to No. 3 UConn, on November 25th.

Duke is receiving votes in The Associated Press Women’s Basketball Poll, marking the first time the APSU Govs have faced a team appearing in the poll since playing No. 14 Kentucky, on December 1st, 2019.

Blue Devils senior guard Celeste Taylor leads the team with 11.4 points per game, while junior center Kennedy Brown is second on the team with 9.8 points per game and a team-high 5.4 rebounds per game.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM – Jahmar Perkins

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ACC Network – Dean Linke (PxP) / Debbie Taylor (Color)

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University tips off a two-game road trip with Thursday’s 6:00pm game at Duke.

The Govs are 0-1 all-time against the Blue Devils and last faced them in the 2009 NCAA Tournament’s first round, which saw Duke defeat APSU, 83-42.

APSU has three all-time wins against Power Five opponents, both of which have come against the Southeastern Conference – Vanderbilt (1977, 78) and Georgia (1997). APSU is 0-9 all-time against the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Yamia Johnson leads APSU and is sixth in the ASUN Conference with 14.4 points per game.

Johnson leads the ASUN and is 22nd nationally with a .929 free-throw percentage.

The Govs have won 10 of their last 13 road games in December.

APSU has made a three-pointer in a program-record 474-straight game, a streak that began December 21st, 2006 against Evansville.



Austin Peay State University has won 19-straight games and 31 of its last 33 when it scores 70-or-more points.



The Govs have won 20-straight games and 24 of their last 25 when holding opponents to under 50 points.

About the Duke Blue Devils



2022-23 Record: 8-1 (0-0 ACC)

2021-22 Record: 17-13 (7-11 ACC)

2021-22 Season Result: After finishing 7-11 in ACC play last season, Duke entered the 2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament as the No. 10 seed and defeated No. 15 Putt, 55-52 in the tournament’s first round before falling to No. 7 Miami, 61-55.

Returners/Newcomers: A

Notable Returner: A former McDonald’s All-American, Celeste Taylor leads the Blue Devils with 11.4 points per game and has scored in double figures in seven of nine games including a season-high 18 points against Oregon State, on November 27th. In addition to her scoring, Taylor averaged 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists, and steals per game, while shooting 43.8 percent from the field.

Notable Newcomer: A 6-6 true center, Kennedy Brown is second on the team with 9.8 points per game and leads the Blue Devils with 5.4 boards per night. The Oregon State transfer is shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 82.4 percent from the field

Series History: Duke won the only previous meeting between the two teams, APSU 83-42 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, on March 22nd, 2019.

Of Note: The APSU Govs look to secure their first win against the ACC in Thursday’s game, as they enter the midweek contest 0-9 all-time against the conference

