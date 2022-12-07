52.5 F
Clarksville
Thursday, December 8, 2022
HomeArts/LeisureAustin Peay State University's Lunar Occultation of Mars viewing canceled
Arts/Leisure

Austin Peay State University’s Lunar Occultation of Mars viewing canceled

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University cancels public viewing of lunar occultation of Mars due to weather. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University cancels public viewing of lunar occultation of Mars due to weather. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Because of cloudy conditions Wednesday night, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy has canceled the public observation of the lunar occultation of Mars scheduled for tonight, December 7th.

But because so many people signed up for this free event, the department is making plans to have monthly community observing nights starting in January.

Anybody who’s interested should be on the lookout for an announcement about these new events next month.

Previous articleAPSU Board of Trustees hears about Austin Peay State University successes
Next articleSupport Veterans’ Families During The Holidays
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online